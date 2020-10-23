Adele looks incredible in promo clip for Saturday Night Live

Fans can’t get over how “amazing” Adele looks in a new promo clip for Saturday Night Live.
The 32-year-old will host the show this weekend, alongside musical guest H.E.R.
SNL teased the upcoming episode on Instagram, by sharing a clip of Adele introducing herself alongside Kate McKinnon.
The singer looked incredible in a purple velvet dress, and made sure to wear a mask to abide by Covid-19 restrictions.
View this post on Instagram
@adele hosts with musical guest @hermusicofficial this Saturday!
In the comment section, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they noted how “gorgeous” Adele looks.
One fan commented: “ADELE LOOKS AMAZING OMGGGG I’M GONNA CRY.”
Another wrote: “I am so excited and wow Adele I mean she has always looked gorgeous and she is still looking gorgeous.”
A third fan simply commented: “BEAUTIFUL.”
Adele has been showing off her svelte figure ever since she embarked on a fitness journey last year, after splitting from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019.
During a New Year trip to Anguila with James Corden and Harry Styles – Adele told fans that she had lost “something like 100 pounds” since she embarked on her weight loss journey.