The singer is hosting the show this weekend

Adele looks incredible in promo clip for Saturday Night Live

Fans can’t get over how “amazing” Adele looks in a new promo clip for Saturday Night Live.

The 32-year-old will host the show this weekend, alongside musical guest H.E.R.

SNL teased the upcoming episode on Instagram, by sharing a clip of Adele introducing herself alongside Kate McKinnon.

The singer looked incredible in a purple velvet dress, and made sure to wear a mask to abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

View this post on Instagram @adele hosts with musical guest @hermusicofficial this Saturday! A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Oct 22, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

In the comment section, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they noted how “gorgeous” Adele looks.

One fan commented: “ADELE LOOKS AMAZING OMGGGG I’M GONNA CRY.”

Another wrote: “I am so excited and wow Adele I mean she has always looked gorgeous and she is still looking gorgeous.”

A third fan simply commented: “BEAUTIFUL.”

Adele has been showing off her svelte figure ever since she embarked on a fitness journey last year, after splitting from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019.

During a New Year trip to Anguila with James Corden and Harry Styles – Adele told fans that she had lost “something like 100 pounds” since she embarked on her weight loss journey.