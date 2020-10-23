Home Top Story Adele looks incredible in promo clip for Saturday Night Live

Adele looks incredible in promo clip for Saturday Night Live

The singer is hosting the show this weekend

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Fans can’t get over how “amazing” Adele looks in a new promo clip for Saturday Night Live.

The 32-year-old will host the show this weekend, alongside musical guest H.E.R.

SNL teased the upcoming episode on Instagram, by sharing a clip of Adele introducing herself alongside Kate McKinnon.

The singer looked incredible in a purple velvet dress, and made sure to wear a mask to abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

 

@adele hosts with musical guest @hermusicofficial this Saturday!

In the comment section, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they noted how “gorgeous” Adele looks.

One fan commented: “ADELE LOOKS AMAZING OMGGGG I’M GONNA CRY.”

Another wrote: “I am so excited and wow Adele I mean she has always looked gorgeous and she is still looking gorgeous.”

A third fan simply commented: “BEAUTIFUL.”

Adele has been showing off her svelte figure ever since she embarked on a fitness journey last year, after splitting from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019.

During a New Year trip to Anguila with James Corden and Harry Styles – Adele told fans that she had lost “something like 100 pounds” since she embarked on her weight loss journey.

