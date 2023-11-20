Adele ‘confirms’ she’s married to beau Rich Paul

Adele has allegedly confirmed she’s married to her beau Rich Paul.

The couple started dating in 2021, and moved in together last year.

The singer first sparked rumours she had secretly wed the sports agent last year, when she was spotted wearing a gold ring on that finger.

Fuelling speculation, Adele referred to Rich as her “husband” during one of her Las Vegas concerts back in September.

Now, fans have claimed the 35-year-old confirmed the news to the crowd at her best pal Alan Carr’s comedy show over the weekend.

Popular gossip site Deuxmoi shared several stories corroborating the event.

One fan said: “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.'”

Another user claimed: “I was at Alan Carr [British comedian] LA shows. It was a super small and intimate venue maybe 75 people.”

“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.”

“She didn’t care if people knew she was there, was heckling him, they’re best friends.”

“When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

It comes just weeks after Adele broke down in tears as she told her fans she’s “desperate for another baby”.

The 35-year-old is already mum to a son named Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Meanwhile, Rich has three children of his own – including a daughter in college.