Adele confirms long-rumoured residency after releasing comeback album

Adele has finally confirmed her long-rumoured Las Vegas residency.

After releasing her fourth studio album 30 on November 19, the singer has announced details of her Weekends With Adele residency, which will take place at Caesars Palace next year.

From January 21, the 33-year-old will perform there every Friday and Saturday until April 16, apart from the weekend of February 18 and 19 when Van Morrison is booked to play the venue.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets to her Vegas shows here.

Adele is following in the footsteps of a host of major performers who have secured a residency in Sin City – including Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

After six long years, fans were finally treated to the singer’s fourth studio album on Friday, November 19 – and it didn’t disappoint.

The album features her lead single ‘Easy On Me’, which has already broken streaming, radio and chart records around the world.

Heralded by critics as her finest album to date, the record boasts 12 stunning new tracks.

It’s no secret Adele’s split from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019 inspired a lot of songs on the album, which makes for an emotional listen.