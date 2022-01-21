Adele breaks down in tears as she shares disappointing news with fans

Adele broke down in tears as she shared disappointing news with fans on Thursday night.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old tearfully revealed she’s had to postpone her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, which was supposed to kick off this weekend.

The songstress said she was “gutted” and “really upset” over the last-minute cancellation.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔

The award-winning singer was supposed to perform two concerts each weekend from January 21 until April 16, and was forecast to make more than £500,000 per show.

In the video, Adele told fans: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry,” she continued.

“We’re on it right now. We’re going to reschedule all the dates and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it needs to be.”

“It’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Her residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on Friday night, following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Madonna, and Mariah Carey.

These concerts would have been Adele’s first live gigs in five years, and the singer has only announced two other shows in London’s Hyde Park to promote her album 30.