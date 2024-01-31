Adele announces first European shows in eight years

Adele has announced her first European shows in eight years.

The Easy On Me singer, who hasn’t performed in Europe since 2016, will play four massive shows in Munich, Germany this summer.

The show’s announcement comes after the roaring success of Adele’s Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace.

Adele will play Musik Messe on August 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th, 2024.

In a post shared on Instagram, she explained: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!

“Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!”

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she wrote, before adding, “Guten Tag babes x.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun: “Adele has signed a massive deal for a new four-date residency which will take place in Munich.

“It’s going to give fans who couldn’t afford to get over to Las Vegas the chance to see the show closer to home in Europe.

“Adele’s residency has been absolutely seamless and she has enjoyed every second of performing there.”

The source added: “Transferring the show over to the new venue in Munich will be easy to do and opens the concerts up to more of her fan base.

“The team working on this have done a superb job and it’s going to be absolutely brilliant. Adele can’t wait to get started and bring the show over to Germany.”

Insiders also told how the mother-of-one had fallen in love with performing again because of her residency in Las Vegas.

A music source said: “Adele has found a new zest for live performances in Vegas. Her stage fright has diminished, her voice is really strong.”

The success of her Vegas shows was the cherry on top for the 35-year-old’s 2023, as she confessed she’d secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul during the year.

She was sitting in the audience at a stand-up comedy gig, put on her close friend Alan Carr, and shouted: “I did,” when the comedian asked if anyone had got married recently.