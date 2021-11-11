Adele admits she was ‘f***ing devastated’ and ’embarrassed’ by her divorce

Adele has admitted she was “f***ing devastated” and “embarrassed” by her divorce in a candid new interview.

The singer split from Simon Konecki, who she shares a nine-year-old son named Angelo with, in 2019.

The 33-year-old opened up to Rolling Stone about the “tsunami of emotions” that left her “bed bound with anxiety” in the weeks after her divorce.

The multi award-winning artist said that her private life becoming public was difficult for her to accept, adding: “It made me really sad.”

“Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f***ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job,” she explained.

Adele relocated to Los Angeles after her split from Simon, and became friends with people in the entertainment industry for the first time, including Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

Speaking about her celebrity friends, she told Rolling Stone: “They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that.”

“We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.'”

Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, also spoke about dating in LA.

“I lasted five seconds [dating here],” she joked, adding that she didn’t like being set up either.

The songstress said: “You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s f***ing called! It ain’t happening.”

Adele’s highly anticipated album ’30’ will drop on November 19, which she hopes will explain to her son why she decided to split from his father.