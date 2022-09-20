Adam Levine denies affair with model but admits he ‘crossed the line’ with ‘flirtatious’ messages

Adam Levine has broken his silence, after being accused of having an affair with a model.

The Maroon 5 singer, who is expecting his third child with his wife Behati Prinsloo, denied the affair but admitted he “crossed the line” by sending “flirtatious” messages.

In a statement shared on his Instagram Stories, Adam wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

“I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” he added.

Adam Levine has released a statement after being accused of having an affair with a model. pic.twitter.com/5JtWA62Y4T — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) September 20, 2022

The statement comes in response to a viral TikTok video shared by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, in which she claimed to have had a year-long affair with Adam.

Sumner did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but she shared screenshots of Instagram DMs she claimed were from the musician.

The Instagram model claimed they stopped talking “for months”, but Adam came back into her life in June by allegedly messaging her: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

She also said she had wanted to “handle this privately,” but felt forced to share her story on TikTok after a friend allegedly tried to sell the screenshots to a tabloid.

Adam began dating Behati back in May 2012, shortly after splitting from her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsyna.

The couple tied the knot on July 18, 2014.

They share two daughters together, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and are expecting their third child.