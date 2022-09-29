Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo jet off on trip following affair allegations

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have jetted off on a trip together, amid recent drama surrounding their marriage.

The couple, who are currently expecting their third child together, put on a united front as they boarded a private jet from Santa Barbara to Las Vegas.

Their trip comes just over a week after Adam shut down rumours he had a year-long affair with Instagram model Summer Stroh.

Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo are still together despite his cheating scandal. https://t.co/a9GXCb1rOm — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2022

While Behati has yet to publicly address the allegations against her husband, a source told E! News that the former Victoria’s Secret model is “upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair.”

The insider said: “They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

The source added that while Adam maintains there “was nothing physical” between him and Summer, he is “disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this”.

Although Adam denied having an affair with Summer, he admitted he “crossed the line” by exchanging “flirtatious” messages with her.

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story last Tuesday, the singer wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

“I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” he added.

Adam was forced to release a statement after Sumner claimed she had a year-long affair with him in a viral TikTok video.

Sumner did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but she shared screenshots of Instagram DMs she claimed were from the musician.

The Instagram model claimed they stopped talking “for months”, but Adam came back into her life in June by allegedly messaging her: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

She also said she had wanted to “handle this privately,” but felt forced to share her story on TikTok after a friend allegedly tried to sell the screenshots to a tabloid.

Adam began dating Behati back in May 2012, shortly after splitting from her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsyna.

The couple tied the knot on July 18, 2014.

They share two daughters together, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and are currently expecting their third child.