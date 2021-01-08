Adam King’s favourite hospital porter John Doyle receives Covid vaccine on The Late Late Show

Adam King’s favourite hospital porter, John Doyle, received the Covid-19 vaccine live on The Late Late Show on Friday night.
Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, joined host Ryan Tubridy in studio, to oversee the inoculation of six frontline workers live on air.
While watching the segment, viewers were particularly delighted to find out one of the recipients was John Doyle, aka “the nicest hospital porter in Ireland”.
Taking to Twitter, viewers admitted it was “lovely” to see him back on our screens.
Oh my God they brought back John the Porter to be vaccinated. 😭😭😭 #LateLateShow
Lovely to see @JD1879 getting his vaccine on the #LateLateShow 👏 Good man John!
Very emotional seeing these healthcare workers get their vaccine. 🙌👏🏻 And then it gets to John Doyle and I’m gone 😭 😭#LateLateShow
John deserved that vaccine !! #LateLateShow #latelate pic.twitter.com/IJKULF8ISV
I’m so happy knowing John Doyle is going to be safe from covid in 3 weeks 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ #latelateshow
So proud of our head porter John Doyle from @TempleStreetHos getting the #CovidVaccine on the #LateLateShow
Gwan John ya legend! @nch_info @JD1879 #latelate pic.twitter.com/zGT3xCCBnd
Good to see John Doyle back on the telly #LateLateShow
A true #CHI #hero, #OurTribe chief & #frontlineworker @JD1879 gets his #vaccination live on #LateLateShow. He didn’t even flinch or pause for breath 🤗👊@jobswithCHI @HSELive @TempleStreetHos @DrQuinine ps love the socks John pic.twitter.com/pkByLJYkor
The healthcare worker appeared on The Late Late Show back in November, when he surprised six-year-old Adam King.
After Adam gushed about his favourite hospital porter at Temple Street, John was brought onstage to surprise him, and the look on his face was priceless.
During Friday night’s show, viewers also admitted they were “emotional” watching the six healthcare workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine live on air.
Check out some of their reactions below:
Janey Mac…! Anyone else find it emotional to see the vaccinations on the #LateLateShow? 👏 pic.twitter.com/v5aFG8K1uB
Honestly watching this first on air Covid 19 vaccination makes me so emotional! #LateLateShow
This is a really useful & important exercise in public health promotion & really important chairing by @CcoHse on #LateLateShow
This matters for public confidence in this vaccine 💪🏻
This is really great to see. Emotional and Exciting times ahead.#COVID19 #vaccine #LateLate @RTELateLateShow @HSELive
There’s something so hopeful and emotional watching these frontline heros getting the protective vaccine that will change our lives for the better. It’s been a long and terrible 10 months for so many. #LateLateShow
Let’s hope this is the start of something positive. A great day and hopefully we can get the vaccines out in large numbers. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/m6FFe6GqLr
