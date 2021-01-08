Home Top Story Adam King’s favourite hospital porter John Doyle receives Covid vaccine on The...

Adam King’s favourite hospital porter John Doyle receives Covid vaccine on The Late Late Show

Viewers were delighted to see the healthcare worker back on our screens

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Adam King’s favourite hospital porter, John Doyle, received the Covid-19 vaccine live on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, joined host Ryan Tubridy in studio, to oversee the inoculation of six frontline workers live on air.

While watching the segment, viewers were particularly delighted to find out one of the recipients was John Doyle, aka “the nicest hospital porter in Ireland”.

Taking to Twitter, viewers admitted it was “lovely” to see him back on our screens.

The healthcare worker appeared on The Late Late Show back in November, when he surprised six-year-old Adam King.

After Adam gushed about his favourite hospital porter at Temple Street, John was brought onstage to surprise him, and the look on his face was priceless.

During Friday night’s show, viewers also admitted they were “emotional” watching the six healthcare workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine live on air.

Check out some of their reactions below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR