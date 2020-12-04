Adam King has heartwarming conversation with famous astronaut on The Late Late Show

The six-year-old stole the hearts of the nation on the Toy Show last Friday night

Adam King has heartwarming conversation with famous astronaut on The Late Late...

Toy Show star Adam King was invited onto The Late Late Show on Friday night, where he had a heartwarming conversation with famous astronaut Chris Hadfield.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation last Friday night when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show.

During his chat with Ryan Tubridy, Adam opened up about his love of space, and said he hopes to become a capsule communicator (CAPCOM) for NASA when he’s older.

Following his appearance on the show, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield came across a clip of Adam on Twitter, and sent him a special message.

Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good – Chris@RTELateLateShow https://t.co/XacYA9ncKT — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 28, 2020

The 61-year-old was the first Canadian to walk in space, and has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station.

One week later, Adam was invited to appear on the Late Late again, and was surprised by Chris over Zoom.

The six-year-old chatted to the former ISS commander about his first mission to space, and Chris encouraged Adam to keep following his dream of becoming a CAPCOM.