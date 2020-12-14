Adam King hailed ‘an inspiration’ in special letter from the Taoiseach

The six-year-old melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show

Adam King has been hailed “an inspiration” by the Taoiseach, who sent the Toy Show star a special letter.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last month – offering host Ryan Tubridy a handmade virtual hug.

The Cork native has received messages from famous astronaut Chris Hadfield and even NASA, who heard about the young star’s love of space.

Taoiseach and fellow Cork native Micheál Martin has since reached out to Adam, writing him a letter to thank him for inspiring the nation.

“In my speech to the country on Friday night, I thanked Ireland’s children for their strength and for the way you all have coped with Covid,” he wrote.

“When I was saying it, I could not have believed that, just a few hours later, the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on the Late Late Toy Show.

“Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.”

Thank you SO MUCH to our Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD for the lovely letter he sent to Adam! The kindest words and the highest of honours. The whole family were very proud and humbled to receive it #virtualhug #adamsvirtualhug pic.twitter.com/HwDBMCoHsp — AdventuresWAD (@AdventuresWAD) December 13, 2020

“You are an inspiration, Adam. Thank you so much for the strength that you will have given to everyone watching,” Micheál continued.

“Continue to be yourself, and your dream to work with NASA will surely come true.”

The Taoiseach wished Adam and his family a happy Christmas, adding: “You certainly deserve it.”

The news comes after An Post turned Adam’s ‘Hug for U’ heart into a postmark, which will be applied to millions of letters in the run up to Christmas.