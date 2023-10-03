Adam DeVine and wife Chloe Bridges announce they’re expecting their first child

Adam DeVine and his wife Chloe Bridges have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the set of The Final Girls in 2015, and announced their engagement in October 2019.

Adam, who played Andy Bailey in Modern Family, and Chloe, who played Dana Turner in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in November 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Adam announced their pregnancy.

The Pitch Perfect actor penned: “Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!”

“Obviously, very exciting stuff!”

“This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me.”

Meanwhile, Chloe announced her pregnancy via her own Instagram page.

Sharing more sweet snaps, the Camp Rock 2 actress penned: “We have news!! 🤰🏻 can’t wait to get this lil family started.”

A host of well-known faces congratulated the couple, including Nina Dobrev, who wrote: “🥰😘❤️🥰😘❤️🥰😘❤️🥰😘❤️🥰😘❤️🥰❤️❤️🥰❤️❤️🥰❤️🫶🏼🥰❤️🫶🏼🫶🏼🥰❤️🫶🏼🥰🥰

SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH

🥰❤️🫶🏼🥰❤️🫶🏼😍🫶🏼🥰🥰🫶🏼😍🫶🏼❤️🥰❤️😘🥰🥰❤️😍🫶🏼❤️🥰🫶🏼😘😍🫶🏼🥰🥰❤️😘😘.”

Brittany Snow wrote: “The funniest/ cutest kid EVER. 😍,” and AnnaSophia Robb said: “Congratulations!!! So happy for you two❣️❣️❣️.”