Adam Collard’s ex addresses his return to Love Island – amid reports he ‘dumped her to enter the villa’

Adam Collard’s ex-girlfriend Josie Baxter has addressed his return to Love Island, amid reports he dumped her to enter the villa.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, made his return to the popular dating show on Tuesday night in a shock twist.

After entering the villa, the personal trainer revealed he had only gotten out of a relationship “two months ago”.

However, insiders later told The Sun that the pair actually split at the beginning of June, after two years together.

The newspaper also reported that the couple, who share two bulldogs Storm and Bella, were in the process of buying a house when Adam suddenly broke up with her.

Making matters even more awkward, Josie still works at Adam’s gym, and has been posting content from the Newcastle-based business while he’s in the villa.

The insider told The Sun: “As far as Josie was concerned they were serious, they were looking to buy a house together.”

“It’s very awkward as they obviously both work together and so everyone at the gym knows what has been going on. Newcastle is a small place and people talk.”

“It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots. Poor Josie appears to be collateral damage of Adam using Love Island like a business opportunity.”

The source also claimed Adam started discussing his return to Love Island as far back as April, but an insider close to the 26-year-old denied this.

They said: “Adam’s only conversations about returning to Love Island were when he was single. Adam was very clear about that during conversations with the team on the show.”

“It’s disappointing unnamed people feel the need to suggest otherwise, especially when Adam has no means of defending himself from these allegations.”

“We would urge fans to listen to Adam’s own words on the show.”

In response to The Sun’s article, Josie has broken her silence on Adam’s return to Love Island on Instagram.

In a statement, the personal trainer wrote: “I have so far chosen not to speak out about my current situation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Baxter (@josiebaxterpt)

“It is a very sensitive subject to me and not something I ever wanted to deal with in the

public eye.”

“I still have a strong friendship with Adam and his family and we still are working together

and will continue to do so. Misleading stories are being written which isn’t okay.”

“Please respect that I don’t want to speak of this matter again,” Josie added.

During his first stint on Love Island, Adam entered the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Kendall Rae Knight, who he quickly ditched for Rosie Williams.

Adam then began flirting with Megan Barton Hanson, before he famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the Island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

