Adam Collard sparks rumours he’s back with his ex after splitting from Paige Thorne

Adam Collard has sparked rumours he’s back with his ex-girlfriend Claudia Proctor after splitting from Paige Thorne.

The Love Island contestant split shortly after a video of him cosying up to a mystery blonde after a boozy night out went viral.

Last week, the former couple attended the 2022 National Television Awards in London separately and reportedly “dodged each other”.

Adam has since sparked rumours he’s reunited with his ex-girlfriend Claudia.

The pair dated before the personal trainer appeared on Love Island back in 2018.

Now, Adam has re-followed Claudia on Instagram after four years.

Adam broke his silence on his split from Paige at the NTAs last Thursday.

He told The UK Sun: “We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl.”

Reports of Paige and Adam’s split came after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonalds after a night out went viral last month.

A source told the outlet at the time: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes Adam didn’t do anything and knows women throw themselves at him. But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it difficult when people start gossiping about their relationship and share it on social media.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”

