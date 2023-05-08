Adam Collard makes harsh confession about his romance with Paige Thorne on Love Island

Adam Collard has made a harsh confession about his romance with Paige Thorne on Love Island.

The former couple struck up a romance on the series last summer, after Adam entered the villa as a bombshell – four years after he originally appeared on the show.

However, their relationship hit the rocks in September after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

While he denied anything happened at the time, Paige claimed she had been sent more videos of Adam with other girls that same night.

While she chose to stand by Adam at the time, the Welsh beauty has alleged their relationship broke down after he subsequently jetted to Thailand and “ghosted” her.

During a new interview with MailOnline, Adam confessed he entered the villa for the second time with a game plan, hinting he picked Paige to help him stay on the show.

The personal trainer said: “The thing with Love Island is I’m the only one who is willing to admit it, I would completely choose the right person to stay on the show.”

“That’s why I got back on the show in my eyes, they realised I didn’t care about anything.”

The 27-year-old continued: “We all know the game. It was really hard for me the second time because I could see through everything, it is unbelievable how clear it is the second time.”

“It messes with your head, you almost convince yourself you like these people and then once you see the light and get back home you realise you aren’t a perfect match.”

During a previous interview with The UK Sun, Adam confessed he has no regrets about his split from Paige.

“I’ve had relationships and some have worked out better than others. I’ve had bad breakups and you learn from it. I’ll still have them again,” he said.

“It could have worked, but a seven-hour distance between Newcastle and Swansea definitely puts a lot of pressure on you.”

“If you’d asked me when I came off Love Island if I was ready to settle down with Paige, then I would have said yes, but I learnt we’re just different people,” Adam continued.

“You don’t really realise in the villa that you can have someone who is perfect for you in that scenario, but then when you come out you can just live different lives.”

“That was one of the things that we found out,” the Love Island star said. “Distance was one of them, but also personalities too.”

“I’m very work-driven. I’m not saying she isn’t at all. We just live completely separate lives.”

Adam continued: “She’s a paramedic and I want her to do really really well with that. She will do amazing with that because that’s what she loves, but I just love different things.”

Speaking about how he’s been portrayed on TV across both seasons of Love Island – 2018 and 2022, the Geordie said: “I don’t mind my bad boy reputation. I’m still getting tweeted about after the stuff I did when I was 21 or 22.”

“It sounds weird but I always said to myself one thing: If you put me in a room with someone for an hour, even if they have that opinion on me, I do think I can change it.”

“I love my family, my dogs and home. I’m just a normal kid who was thrown into this position where I had to make important decisions that affected other people.”

“At 21, I’m going to mess-up,” he said. “There’s a reason why people thought I was better behaved in series eight – I wasn’t, I was older and more mature, it’s as easy as that.”

“I would love to meet the girl of my dreams, but right now I’m not looking for them.”

“The Paige thing was such a big thing in my life and in her life that I probably need a little bit out of time out.”

“I am really a hopeless romantic at heart. I do actually think there’s a a person for everyone who makes them not look for anyone else and be completely head over heels. I still do believe in soulmates. Maybe I’ve watched too many films.”