Adam Collard breaks his silence on split from Paige Thorne as they attend the NTAs separately

Adam Collard has broken his silence on his split from Paige Thorne.

The Newcastle native arrived alone to the National Television Awards in London on Thursday evening, while his ex Paige attended the awards show alongside fellow Love Island stars Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton.

Speaking to The Sun at the event for the first time about his and Paige’s break-up, Adam confirmed: “We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl.”

Reports of Paige and Adam’s split came after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonalds after a night out went viral last month.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes Adam didn’t do anything and knows women throw themselves at him. But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it difficult when people start gossiping about their relationship and share it on social media.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”

