Adam Collard addresses viral photo of him kissing another girl DAYS after Paige Thorne split

Adam Collard has addressed the viral photo of him kissing another girl, just days after his split from Paige Thorne.

The former couple struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, but their relationship hit the rocks in September after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

While he denied anything happened at the time, Paige alleged she’s been sent more videos of Adam with other girls that same night.

Following his split from Paige, Adam jetted off to Bali, where he was spotted kissing a brunette beauty at a pool party at Finn’s Beach Club.

In photos published by The Sun, Adam was seen locking lips with the woman in the pool.

Addressing the viral photo, Adam explained to The UK Mirror: “I went to Bali for a work trip. And I had a week doing this fitness retreat and then a few days of holiday.”

“But, to be honest by day two or three, the relationship was pretty much done because we weren’t really speaking.”

Adam continued: “Like I said, I will hold my hands up, it was probably more me than her that was a little bit quiet because, I just needed to process things were at and if there was a chance.”

“I just think there was there was too much strain on on both sides.”

The personal trainer told the outlet that he and Paige had split up by the “second or third day” into his holiday, but insisted that the kiss didn’t happen until the end of his Bali trip.

“I was in Bali for over 14 days,” the 27-year-old said. “It was literally the last night and I’m human to be honest.”

Adam admitted: “Maybe this isn’t the right way to go on but, I was probably upset and it sounds quite…”

“I was probably upset the relationship broke down. And, call me an idiot, maybe I am an idiot but, maybe that was my way of just trying to ignore my feelings.”

“Since I’ve been home, it’s now I’m probably processing it a little bit more but I feel like that’s kind of what a lot of people do. I was out there and I was probably just trying to distract myself.”

“I definitely want to take a little bit of time and just like work on work, so to speak, and focus on that.”

In a recent interview with The UK Sun, Adam broke his silence on his split from Paige and the viral video of him cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s.

“I’ve heard so much misinformation the past few days, so I feel like I need to now say what really happened,” he told the outlet.

“The night I was seen with my arm around the girl in McDonald’s I’d been out on a PA and met loads of people that evening. It’s my job at the end of the day, to take pictures and selfies and things like that.”

“Anyway, after that me and my friends were starving so we decided to go for a McDonald’s and we walked there whereas normally we’d be taken by security.”

Adam continued: “So anyway we just walked along, which isn’t normally the case, and in there was when we met the blonde girl who was like the famous one out of the video that was shared around.”

“She actually was really nice and polite and we’d had a couple of drinks but what she said was ‘I got in tonight to the club but my friends didn’t.’ So what you don’t actually see in the video is the camera goes around and I get photos with all of her friends like that and take pictures with all of them.”

“It was just a laugh and carry on. Again, another thing you don’t see is that two of my friends are actually on the left and right. All we were doing was waiting for food and took pictures with people in there.”

“The blonde girl has publicly said she went home on her own and again at the end of the video you don’t see her go left and me go right. But that doesn’t matter because people want to believe what they want to believe.”

The 27-year-old said although he didn’t do anything wrong, he knew it was the “beginning of the end” for his relationship with Paige.

Adam said: “It all got blown out of proportion, then all the other photos and videos I’d taken that night got turned into looking like something else.”

“There’s a video of me earlier that night in a club. I don’t even know who took it, but I’ve seen one of them and I think that’s what Paige has been referring to. I was just working.”

“I was working and needed a break from taking all the photos. One of the supervisors walked me downstairs and past the VIP toilet into a private room.”

“Because the blonde girl videos came out, this one is another video saying I went off with another girl which again is not true.”

“It’s hard because there was so much being said on social media, but one thing I really want to get across is that I don’t blame Paige for this at all,” Adam stressed.

“It is really hard and all the comments put a strain on the relationship because the trust was damaged.”

Adam said Paige initially “believed him”, but there was breakdown in communication once he jetted to Bali for a work trip.

“She actually did believe me which was great, but then you go however many miles across the world and you don’t see each other and things just kind of broke down,” Adam shared. “There were communication barriers.”

Addressing Paige’s shocking claim he ghosted her, the reality star confessed: “I’ve got to be honest, again, this is probably a little bit my fault. I went a little bit quiet because I just needed to process like what was going to happen and if this was actually going to work.”

“So I ended up splitting up on the second or third day of when I was in Bali. I think we both knew then that we were on the same page and we knew what was coming.”

“Things just broke down and it’s a shame because I feel like if we’d have met in a bar and not Love Island, maybe it would’ve worked.”

Adam also said he has “drawn a line” under any possibility of them getting back together.

“She needs to do her thing with work. And I probably need to do mine,” he added.

“I didn’t actually expect it to be this crazy for me this time around coming out of the villa.”

“I want to definitely take some time on my own. I don’t know. I’m solely focused on this gym and stuff like that. And I just think that maybe I need it.”