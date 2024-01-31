Actress Elizabeth Moss announces she is expecting her first child

Actress Elizabeth Moss has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The 41-year-old debuted her baby bump on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Elizabeth is best known for her roles in the hit series Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale.

On the show host Jimmy addressed the baby bump up front, joking with the star: “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?”

“A little bit of both,” she said, laughing.

Addressing her pregnancy journey, Elizabeth told the 56-year-old that it’s been “not bad, actually.”

She added: “I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

The actress has kept her personal life incredibly private for the past few years.

She was previously married to comedian Fred Armisen for a year, before splitting up in 2011.