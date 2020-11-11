Johnny was "asked to resign" from his role as Grindelwald last week

Actor tipped to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts has been revealed

Mads Mikkelsen has been tipped to replace Johnny Depp for his role in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Johnny told fans he was “asked to resign” from his role as Grindelwald last week – after losing his libel trial against The Sun over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

According to Deadline, Hannibal star Mads is “in early talks” with director David Yates about replacing Johnny in the popular film franchise.

The Danish actor would be joining Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in the Harry Potter prequel, who have already began filming ahead of its’ expected 2022 release date.

The news comes after reports that Johnny would receive his full salary for the role, despite being asked to resign.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. must pay the actor in full because of his so-called pay-or-play contract – which states he should be compensated whether or not the film is made or even recast.

The actor sued The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater” – based on allegations he abused his ex Amber Heard.

Months after the high-profile trial took place over three weeks in July, a judge ruled against Johnny early last week.

Mr Justice Nichol told the court: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

Days later, Johnny told fans he would no longer appear in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor wrote: “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty.”

“I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.” Johnny added: “Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.” “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Nov 6, 2020 at 8:15am PST Warner Bros. also confirmed Johnny’s departure, and said his role will be recast before the third film debuts in 2022.

They said: “Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date.”

“‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”