Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Back in June, the actor, who famously played Steven Hyde in That ’70s Show, was convicted of two counts of forcible rape in 2003.

The actor was initially charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in 2003, and another 23-year-old woman the same year.

However, he was only found guilty of two counts of rape after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count.

All of the attacks, which he denied, are said to have taken place at his Hollywood home.

Los Angeles superior court judge Charlaine F Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old on Thursday, after hearing his victims read victim impact statements in court.

In court, one of his victims said: “When you raped me, you stole from me. That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.

“You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.”

The other victim told the judge, “I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”

The allegations first came to light in 2017, and the New York native was subsequently fired from his role in the Netflix series The Ranch.

The actor first shot to fame on That ’70s Show alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, which ran from 1998 until 2006.