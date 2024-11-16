Actor and comedian Jon Kenny dies aged 66

The comedian and actor Jon Kenny, who was best known for his role opposite Pat Shortt in the comic group D’Unbelievables, has passed away at sixty-six.

This year, Jon Kenny had treatment for heart failure and cancer.

The stage and movie actress, who was born in County Limerick, achieved both national and worldwide recognition in the 1990s while costarring with Pat Shortt in a number of unconventional Irish roles in D’Unbelievables.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The Father Ted episode A Song for Europe, the movie The Van, Les Misérables (1998), Angela’s Ashes, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers, and The Banshees of Inisherin—in which he reunited with Pat Shortt—were among his numerous screen credits.

He is a well-known singer, poet, and solo stand-up comedian.

He has also been on stage in many productions, including Oliver Goldsmith’s She Stoops to Conquer at The Abbey Theatre, John B. Keane’s The Matchmaker, and Katie Holly’s dark comedy Crowman, in which he played ten personas.

Speaking on The Oliver Callan Show in April on RTÉ Radio 1 about his career, Jon Kenny said: “I don’t know how in the name of God I’m even here! I mean, since I’ve been bluffing all my life! ‘Tis true, like! ‘Tis hard to believe I’ve been at this craic since I was about 16, and all I’ve ever done is kind of bluff my way through it, like, one form or another.”

“And no training either, like, that would sort of, say, give you an oul docket, either!” he continued.

“Something that you could hang on the wall and show your mother!”

On the subject of his success as half of D’Unbelievables, he said: “God, I couldn’t resent it because we were so lucky to have it. It was very good to us, thanks be to God.”

“It just kind of kept growing and growing, which was great. We were kind of looking around ourselves going, ‘Is this really happening?’

“Because we’d gone from – I won’t say an obscurity – but, like, doing nice little venues and doing ok to all of a sudden doing two or three months in Vicar Street. Every night. And months in The Tivoli. Once we got ‘in’, it just kept going – and that went on and on for years.”

He also discussed receiving a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis “at the beginning of 2000” on the show.

“I was in my 40s, that went on for two years and I got a stem cell transplant, thanks be to God, in James’s and they sorted me out, and I motored on for another while.”

“The cancer came back,” he said.

“I had it there again, it came back again about three years ago, four years ago. So I had some operation to remove some of my left lung, and that was good – good luck to that.”

“But didn’t the fecker come back again? On my left lung again. I’ve been lucky now because my chemo is working, so I’ve been grand, you know?”

“But just in the middle of it all, just for the craic of it – you know when you’re getting on with things? – and after I had my second chemo, I had heart failure. Throw that in the mix, like. A nice little cocktail of things there to be getting on with.”