Abby De La Rosa confirms Nick Cannon is expecting his TWELFTH child

Abby De La Rosa has confirmed Nick Cannon is expecting his twelfth child.

The 31-year-old announced her pregnancy back in June; however, didn’t announce the father of her unborn baby.

Nick and Abby are already parents to twin Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed on June 14, 2014.

Abby has since confirmed that Nick is the father of her third child – which is his twelfth child.

On Tuesday night, the 31-year-old shared a meme via her Instagram story that read: “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years 😮‍💨 be careful.”

Abby wrote: “😂 damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there 😂 – alluding to her relationship with Nick.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter confirmed he is set to have another baby with Alyssa Scott, who announced the news by posting photos from their nude maternity shoot on Instagram.

The news of Alyssa’s pregnancy comes 10 months after the tragic death of the pair’s first son Zen.

Their baby son sadly died in December 2021 at less than six months old, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Nick is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, and their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and recently announced they were expecting their third child together.

Nick and Abby welcomed their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, 2021, and their third child together is due in October.

The TV presenter welcomed his first child with model Bre Tiesi back in August, and his first child with model LaNisha Cole the following month.

