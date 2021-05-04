Abbie Quinnen makes first TV appearance since horror fire accident

Abbie Quinnen has made her first TV appearance since she suffered third-degree burns in a horror accident.

A blazing wine bottle exploded in the 23-year-old’s face back in January, as she attempted to film a ‘life hack’ video with her boyfriend AJ Pritchard.

Three months after the incident, Abbie appeared on ITV’s Lorraine with her dancer beau, where she revealed her face had almost healed

Recalling the accident, Abbie said: “I think AJ wanted to do this life hack, this home hack, what everyone’s been doing, to find something to do [in lockdown].”

“We watched the video straight before we did it, to watch step-by-step and everything and unfortunately it just went horribly wrong…”

“I was stood about 4m away from AJ and it went up, straight away, it went straight across the room and it caught my hair instantly and then unfortunately my body as well, my clothes.”

“At the time, when I was on fire, I was just thinking, ‘How can I survive, how can I get myself out of this situation?’ so I don’t actually remember it being that painful. I think I was just in shock and trying to think how can I put this out.”

“I think when it happened I was just thinking the worst, my face is never going to look the same again, I’m always going to have scars on my body. I’m never going to be able to dance or perform and do what I love doing.”

“I instantly thought that was it for me. Luckily my face is healing really well,” she added.