Abbey Clancy reveals health scare that made her ‘hysterical’

Abbey Clancy has revealed a health scare that left her “hysterical.”

The 37-year-old model appeared on the NewlyWeds Podcast opposite her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch.

The popular podcast is hosted by former Made In Chelsea stars and couple, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

Speaking on the podcast, the Liverpool native opened up about her recent health scare.

The mother-of-four revealed that she experienced numbness around her groin and amassed “like five doctors friends” over her worrying.

Abbey admitted she saw a doctor for MS and explained her situation, to which the doctor revealed her jeans were simply too tight.

She said: “It’s when I had these jeans on, they were so tight they would stop the blood where I was sitting down.”

“But googling it, it was MS.”

“I’d been holding (anxiety) in so much that when I got to the doctor, I went hysterical and couldn’t stop crying.”

Referring to her husband, Abbey continued: “He was like, ‘You haven’t got MS but you’ve got a mental health issue.”

42-year-old Peter then added: “Health anxiety is a thing.”

“She has got an issue with that.”

“I’d like Abs to worry less,” he admitted.