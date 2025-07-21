Aaron Phypers accuses Denise Richards of alleged infidelity after she obtains restraining order against him

Denise Richards’ estranged husband Aaron Phypers has accused her of alleged infidelity and drug abuse, after she obtained a restraining order against him.

In a shocking letter to friends and family, obtained by Page Six, Aaron claimed Denise needed an “intervention” over an alleged addiction to Vicodin.

The letter reads: “For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila.”

“Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She’s no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter,” he alleged, referencing their 14-year-old daughter Eloise.

Aaron further claimed that Denise had been unfaithful to him, which he reportedly discovered earlier this year.

“She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me,” he alleged.

“Then, she denied it all — even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged.”

Aaron also alleged she was the one who physically abused him on July 4th, which was the date of their separation in his divorce filing.

“On July 4th, a simple act — ordering food for our daughter Eloise — led to an unthinkable discovery. Denise accused me of using her card, and in the confusion, my phone disappeared,” he wrote.

“After searching for over 20 hours and being physically attacked when I asked for it back, I eventually found it smashed inside a trash bag, hidden beneath rotting garbage and litter. When I asked why, she denied it completely. That same night, she texted me saying she was filing for divorce.”

The 52-year-old detailed how he and his parents have allegedly been “mistreated” since he filed for divorce.

“I’ve experienced stalking (an AirTag placed on my car), been denied access to my personal belongings, and watched my elderly parents become frightened and mistreated — simply because they supported me and helped take care of Denise’s animals, her daughter, and our home,” he wrote.

Aaron also denied he has ever “physically harmed” Denise, and claimed he has “only ever stepped in to protect her or others”.

Goss.ie has contact a rep for Denise for a comment.

The letter’s publication comes after Denise was granted a restraining order against Aaron last Wednesday.

In court documents, the 54-year-old shared photos of her bruised face, claiming Aaron had abused her throughout their relationship.

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” she alleged.

Referencing their row on July 4th, she claimed Aaron became “enraged” after she told him that he and his family had to move out of their home.

“Over the course of nearly two hours, Aaron repeatedly got within two inches of my face and screamed at me degrading profanities, including calling me a ‘c**t w**re’ and a ‘piece of s**t’ and screaming at me, ‘Nobody likes you,’” she alleged.

“Aaron repeatedly grabbed my left arm tightly in an aggressive manner. I told Aaron repeatedly that he needed to stay away from me and that he was going to hurt me.”

Denise’s estranged husband denied her allegations, calling them “harmful and baseless.”