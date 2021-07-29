Aaron Francis says he’s spoken to Brad McClelland – following his split from Lucinda Strafford

Aaron and Lucinda coupled up following Brad's departure from the show

Aaron Francis has revealed Brad McClelland was one of the first people he spoke to after he was dumped from Love Island.

After he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public earlier this month, Brad left the show while Lucinda stayed on and pursued a romance with Aaron.

Aaron and Lucinda were dumped from the show last week, and they have since confirmed that their romance is already over.

Aaron took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, where he was asked whether he had spoken to Brad yet.

The luxury events host replied: “Of course. Me and Brad are boys. He was one of the first people I messaged when I came out. We’re tight and obviously I’m isolating now but as soon as I’m done with isolation we’ll be linking up.”

“Obviously I had the whole Luce thing but we both know what show we’re on… We both fancied Luce and had a connection with her but we’re boys through everything.”

It comes after Lucinda revealed she had been in contact with Brad following her split from Aaron.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 21-year-old said: “I have been in contact with Brad, he messaged me saying ‘well done’, and he’s so lovely. I’m sure we will meet up. There are absolutely no hard feelings between Brad and me.”

“He left and no one was expecting it, it was awful. Brad and I were quite close; however, we only knew each other for a week and coupled up for a few days. I’m happy I did stay.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.