Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been revealed.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5. 2022.

TMZ reported at the time that law enforcement had been dispatched to the premises at around 11am, after receiving a 911 call that a male had “drowned in the bathtub”.

Aaron’s official autopsy report, obtained by US media outlets, outlines that he died after becoming “incapacitated” and “submerged underwater”.

It reads: “Based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports and circumstances, as currently known, Mr Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.”

“This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath, and ultimately led to his death.”

The late 34-year-old’s death was ruled an accident by the coroner.

Aaron shot to fame as a child star in the 90s with hits like I Want Candy.

He was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

As a teen, he had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.