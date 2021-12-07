Aaron Carter reveals he’s back with fiancée Melanie Martin – one week announcing their split

Aaron Carter has revealed he’s back with his fiancée Melanie Martin – one week announcing their split.

The couple welcomed their first child together at the end of November, a baby boy named Prince Lyric Carter, but shockingly called it quits just days later – after Aaron accused Melanie of “betraying” him.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Aaron confirmed their romance was back on as he posted a video with his partner, who he described as an “amazing woman”.

He wrote: “Our baby boy prince Lyric Carter Loves Christmas oldies just like his daddy.”

“@missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift. You are an amazing woman, my everything I am so grateful for you my darling.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been supportive. Relationships aren’t easy but we love, cherish and adore our son. #GodBless Xo”

Aaron announced the couple’s split after claiming he found out there had been “very big lie” that took place between Melanie and his estranged twin sister Angel.

Melanie publicly apologized to the 34-year-old on Sunday night via her Instagram Stories, writing: “I just wanted to public apologize to my sons father @AaronCarter. My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent.”

“I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn’t my place and I never should’ve done that.”

"I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could. I did this out of love I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me," she added.