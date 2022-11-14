Aaron Carter memoir delayed after his ex Hilary Duff branded it ‘disgusting’

The release date for Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir has been postponed, after a number of people spoke out against it.

The book, entitled ‘Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life’, was co-written over a three-year period with author Andy Symonds.

The memoir was set to be published on November 15 – just 10 days after the former child star was found dead in his bathtub on November 5.

However, the book’s publisher has now delayed its release after receiving backlash from Aaron’s management team, and his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff.

Scott Atherton, an attorney representing Ballast Books and Andy Symonds, said in a statement to Page Six: “Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time.”

“Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.”

The attorney also alleged Aaron “wanted his story told” and chose Andy Symonds as a “well-respected journalist, and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness.”

The statement added: “Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years.”

“The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing.”

However, Aaron’s publicist has claimed the singer attempted to stop the publication of the book before his untimely death.

They said: “Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not.”

One excerpt from the memoir alleged that Aaron and his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff lost their virginities to each other when they were preteens.

Aaron is quoted saying: “Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA.”

“I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

Responding to the memoir’s planned release last week, Hilary accused the book’s publisher of capitalising on Aaron’s death.

The actress told DailyMail.com: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

“In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Supporting Hilary’s statement, Aaron’s management team added: “We as Aaron’s management would like to thank Hilary Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released.”

“In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases, including an album titled ‘Blacklisted,’ a single titled ‘Lately,’ and now a book.”

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.”

“We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates,” the statement ended.

Hilary dated Aaron on-and-off from 2000 to 2003, and was famously involved in a “love triangle” with Lindsay Lohan.

Following the news of his death last month, the Lizzie McGuire star posted a touching tribute to her former flame on social media.

She wrote: “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.”

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”