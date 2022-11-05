Ad
Aaron Carter dies ages 34

Aaron Carter has sadly died at the age of 34.

TMZ has reported that the pop singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

Law enforcement dispatched to the premises at around 11am, after receiving a 911 call that a male had “drowned in the bathtub”.

Carter shot to fame as a child star in the 90s with hits like ‘I Want Candy’.

He was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

As a teen, he also had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

The singer welcomed his first child in November 2020 with his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin.

