A$AP Rocky fuels speculation he secretly married Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has fueled speculation he secretly married Rihanna.

The rapper and the singer, who are expecting their second child together, first sparked rumours they had secretly tied the knot after the 2023 Met Gala back in May.

Rihanna stepped out at the star-studded fundraiser in a stunning white Valentino dress which featured a flower-adorned cape and a dramatic train, and her rapper beau wore a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt.

Fans noted that Rihanna’s stunning Met Gala outfit was a wedding dress, speculating that she and A$AP were set to tie the knot after the star-studded event.

Adding fuel to the fire, the singer shared some sweet snaps from the occasion alongside a cryptic caption.

She captioned the post: “shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride #idoKARL #METgala2023.”

A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has since added fuel to the fire by publicly calling Rihanna his “wife”.

During his performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, the rapper said: “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building!”

A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna his ‘wife’ during his concert in Cannes: “I’d like to dedicate this song [‘Sundress’] to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!” pic.twitter.com/EyeZNf4TWe — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 22, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

The rapper said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named RZA, last May.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Superbowl Halftime Show performance back in February.