A$AP Rocky finally confirms romance with Rihanna: ‘She’s the One’

The rapper called the Barbadian beauty "the love of his life"

A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed his romance with Rihanna.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was first linked to the Barbadian beauty early last year – following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.

In November, the couple were spotted enjoying a meal together in New York, with People magazine reporting at the time that the longtime friends were dating.

The 32-year-old opened up about his relationship with the singer for the first time in an interview with GQ magazine, where he admitted Rihanna was ‘The One’.

Ad

“The love of my life. My lady,” he gushed.

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)