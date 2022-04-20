A$AP Rocky detained by police at LAX airport in connection to 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was detained by police at LAX airport on Wednesday morning, in connection to an alleged shooting that took place in November 2021.

The rapper’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed that his client had been arrested to NBC News.

The 33-year-old was stopped by officers after he arrived on a private plane from Barbados, following his recent holiday with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

According to the outlet, the rap artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Departments for an alleged shooting that took place on November 6, 2021.

The alleged incident occurred near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10.20 pm.

The victim, who survived, alleged claimed A$AP shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.