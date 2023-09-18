A record-breaking number of people tuned in to watch Patrick Kielty’s debut on The Late Late Show.

On Friday night, viewers from Ireland and across the globe on RTÉ Player tuned in to watch the comedian make history as only the fourth presenter of the world’s longest-running live chat show.

Friday night’s eagerly anticipated Late Late Show had an average audience of 830,000, with a 62% audience share, and a peak audience of 934,000 tuned in.

RTÉ Player has also had 158,000 streams of Friday night’s show, making it the strongest ever Late Late Show opening on RTÉ Player.

There was a 65% audience share among Adults aged 25-44 for the show, and on social media videos posted on Late Late Show accounts have amassed 7.6 million views since September 1st.

Patrick’s guests on his opening night included Tommy Tiernan, former President Mary McAleese, footballer James McClean, and The 2 Johnnies. There was also live music from Chasing Abbey.