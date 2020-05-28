A portrait signed by Matt Damon is being raffled off for an amazing cause

The Hollywood star has been living in Dublin for the past three months

A portrait signed by Matt Damon is being raffled off to raise funds for Pieta House.

The 49-year-old actor and his family left Ireland this morning after living here for three months, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But before he hopped on a private plane to New York, Matt did something pretty special for Shane Gillen, who drew a portrait of the Hollywood star two weeks ago.

In a post on Twitter, Shane explained: “During this pandemic, I’ve been drawing portraits of people that were symbolic of the pandemic in Ireland. Two weeks ago, I drew Matt Damon. Matt SIGNED THE DRAWING for me and we are raffling it for @PietaHouse.”

During this pandemic, I’ve been drawing portraits of people that were symbolic of the pandemic in Ireland. Two weeks ago, I drew Matt Damon. Matt SIGNED THE DRAWING for me and we are raffling it for @PietaHouse – entries are €20, and here’s a link: https://t.co/STQxx2PfUw pic.twitter.com/oTTXc9Wg78 — Shane (@ItsGillen) May 28, 2020

On the GoFundMe page, Shane further explained: “During the lockdown, I’ve taken to drawing well-known Irish faces and for the most part, these portraits reflect the pandemic in Ireland.”

“The drawings gained quite a lot of attraction and notoriety, and two weeks ago I figured who better than Matt Damon to draw as a representation of life during the pandemic in Ireland.”

“We managed to get that drawing to Matt Damon in Dalkey, and he kindly signed the drawing for us with the understanding that the drawing would then go towards a fundraiser for Pieta House.”

Shane wrote: “Although you are free to donate what you please, only entries over €20 will be deemed eligible to win the drawing. It would be incredible to raise as much money as we can for such an important and vital service.”

“I am also selling a limited number of 20 prints of this signed drawing for €1,000 each. I will sign and number each of the prints personally, and all of those proceeds will also go to Pieta House. The prints are available for purchase here.”

Shane also thanked some special people who helped make it all happen – including Ian Redmond, Doug Leddin, Matt Baiamonte, and of course, Matt Damon himself.