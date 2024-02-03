A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin sadly passes away

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin has sadly passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

The 50-year-old was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020 – one week after filming the popular show in Italy.

In a tragic turn of events, the cancer spread to his brain and in 2022, Jonnie revealed he only had six months left to live.

The father-of-three’s family took to Instagram to announce his death to the world.

The heartbreaking statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.”

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

They continued: “At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.”

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.”

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

In 2004, Jonnie was selected among thousands of applicants to present Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun.

The presenter filmed over 200 episodes that saw him help British house hunters achieve their dream of buying a holiday home abroad.

The successful show helped to put Jonnie on the map in the showbiz world and he went on to host BBC property shows To Buy or Not to Buy and Escape to the Country.

He also presented Sky 1’s show Dream Lives for Sale in 2011, where he helped people leave their lives in the UK behind to pursue their dreams.

But after he was diagnosed with cancer, Jonnie claimed bosses dropped him from the show.

Jonnie revealed that Freeform Productions claimed they could not get insurance after he fell sick and did not renew his contract.

He told The Sun: “They paid me off for the rest of the season and didn’t renew my contract.”

“I’ve been a presenter, then I wasn’t a presenter for A Place in the Sun after 18 years. And then I turn the TV on, and there’s someone else doing my job.”

He added: “To have that taken away, to have that wage taken away, to have that to have that purpose taken away, if having cancer wasn’t bad enough, I was really low.

“That really affected me. I can’t even watch the show now.”