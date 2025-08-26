A new report claims Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz ‘confirmed romance rumours’ week before being spotted in Rome

A new report has claimed Harry Styles and Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz appeared to “confirm the romance rumours” the week before being spotted in Rome, linking arms.

On Monday, the former One Direction star and actress were spotted strolling through Rome, as one fan shared a clip captioned: “Point of view: When you meet Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz in Rome.”

However, a source has now reported that this is not the first time the pair have been spotted looking cosy, with onlookers reported to have noticed them at Rita’s Bistro in Soho last week.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers.”

“They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.”

“They walked in together, it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple,” the source added.

In the clip from over the weekend, Zoë could be seen in the video sporting a baseball cap, brown ballet flats, and a white minidress.

Harry, on the other hand, donned blue jeans and a blue blazer, with a pair of huge sunglasses that partially obscured his face.

Many people threw their support behind the possible celebrity pairing after the video went viral on social media, with one writing: “I love it when hot people are seen together,” as another wrote: “her dating history omg queen.”

her dating history omg queen — victoriuh (@victoriuh495146) August 25, 2025

The outing came shortly after Zoë was rumoured to be dating her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, with the pair spotted looking cosy in Paris, just days before being spotted with Harry.

According to TMZ last month, insiders claimed that the couple, who have been promoting their new film, were “just friends and not dating,” despite rumours that they were more than coworkers.

Best known for her roles in The Studio, The Batman, Big Little Lies, and the Divergent trilogy, Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020.

She then started dating 45-year-old actor Channing Tatum in 2021 after they met on the filming of her first feature film as a director, Blink Twice.

Two years later, they announced their engagement, but broke up in the latter part of last year.