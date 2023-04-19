Ad
A Love Island spin-off series featuring popular former contestants has been confirmed

ITV
It’s official: An All Stars series of Love Island is in the works.

The spin-off series will bring together popular contestants from the US, UK, Australian and other international versions of the dating show for a second shot at love.

The show, called Love Island Games, will see a group of singletons couple up and complete in a number of games and challenges. One couple will be crowned the winner.

Love Island Games, produced by ITV Entertainment, will air on Peacock this autumn.

The line-up for the show has not yet been revealed.

 

