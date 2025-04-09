A look back at the GAA Catfish case as Dublin school ends disciplinary proceedings against teacher

The High Court in Dublin heard on Wednesday that disciplinary proceedings have ended and a report that identified the secondary school teacher as the person the podcast relates to has been withdrawn.

Last month, Niamh Farrell, who claimed she had been falsely accused of being the “GAA Catfish” secured a High Court Interlocutory Injunction against the Dublin secondary school, where she has worked since 2019.

Lets take a look back at all the facts surrounding the case.

In January, podcast duo The 2 Johnnies released an unexpected third instalment of their GAA Catfish series, a story that captured national attention in 2022.

Part 1 and Part 2 of the GAA Catfish story exposed an elaborate web of fake profiles which deceived scores of men in Ireland, including football players and even Johnny B himself.

Following the release of the episodes, a woman by the name Niamh Farrell, from The Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh, claimed she was falsely accused of being the person at the centre of the podcast.

The teacher stated that the claims that she was tricking people online by posing as someone else and enticing men in the GAA community to date her are wholly inaccurate, baseless, and untrue, and they caused her a tremendous deal of distress.

The Irish Independent reported that Niamh secured a High Court injunction on Wednesday March 19, preventing her school from pursuing a disciplinary action that may have resulted in her termination.

The school in which Ms Farrell teaches at, Coláiste Éanna, had launched a serious investigation in the teacher, detailing the allegations made against her.

However, Ms. Farrell was given an interim injunction against Coláiste Éanna, which put a stop to this disciplinary procedure.

Outlined by RTÉ, Ms. Farrell was reportedly taken aback when her principal at Coláiste Éanna in Rathfarnham, Dublin, sent her an investigative report earlier this month outlining accusations against her, Senior Counsel Conor Power told the High Court.

According to RTÉ, Ms Farrell said the investigation by the schools principal Seán Ó Murchú, failed to comply “with even the most basic requirements of fair procedures and natural justice.”

According to Ms. Farrell, the principal claimed that she had confirmed to him that she was the individual to whom the podcast was related when a third episode was aired by The 2 Johnnies earlier this year.

However, according to Ms. Farrell, she informed the principal that she was aware that claims were being made against her online by strangers, and she never acknowledged that she had participated in the actions described in the podcast.

According to her, she has consistently denied being the “GAA catfish.”

In a sworn statement, reported by The Irish Independent, Ms Farrell said: “These claims were made by people unknown to me and are completely false. For the avoidance of doubt, I did not engage in the catfishing activities discussed on The 2 Johnnies podcast.”

RTÉ reported that the court was informed that Ms. Farrell had been summoned to a meeting and that the school had the right to fire her as a result of the meeting.

She said that her reputation and career will suffer greatly as a result.

Due to the public attention surrounding the school and pressure from some parents resulting from false and baseless accusations over which she had no control, she expressed her serious concern that the Board of Management was depending on the wholly illegal and defective procedure.

Ms. Farrell was granted a temporary injunction by Mr. Justice Brian Cregan to halt the disclipinary procedure.

In pausing the hearing, the judge allowed for the school to defend themselves in how they have conducted their investigation into Ms Farrell.

If the judge found that the school did not follow fair and legal procedure, Ms Farrell may have won a full injunction, meaning she cannot be fired from the school until a fair investigation takes place.

On average, an injunction like this can cost around €30,000.

If Ms Farrell won her case, Coláiste Éanna would have to pay all legal fees. However if Ms Farrell lost her case she would have been liable to pay all legal fees for her own legal team and her school’s legal team.

According to her sworn affidavit, Ms Farrell has been falsely accused of being the GAA Catfish. She added that any rumours were “unfounded allegations”.

However, according to reports, Ms Farrell stated that the investigative report seems to state that she confessed to her Principal that she was in fact the woman at the centre of multiple catfishing claims.

Again, Ms Farrell denied this.

Ms Farrell said the “speculation online naming me as the GAA Catfish was, and remains, a source of significant distress to me”.

“It has caused me severe distress and anguish and has affected my physical and mental health and my general wellbeing,” she added.

A further hearing on the matter took place on Wednesday, March 26th, in which Ms Farrell’s school had the opportunity to defend their disciplinary action.

However, the case was adjourned for two weeks to allow Coláiste Éanna to put in a replying affidavit in the case.

During the hearing, Ms Farrell’s Senior Counsel, Conor Power, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan that the matter could be adjourned for two weeks.

According to RTÉ, the school had undertaken not to take any further steps in the disciplinary process, and it will not interfere with the performance of Ms Farrell in her duties and responsibilities as a teacher until the case returns to court.

The next hearing was scheduled to take place on April 9th.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

On April 9th, the school stopped disciplinary proceedings against a teacher who claimed she was falsely identified as the so-called “GAA Catfish” in a popular Irish podcast series.

The High Court in Dublin heard on Wednesday that disciplinary proceedings have ended and a report that identified the secondary school teacher as the person the podcast relates to has been withdrawn.

Niamh Farrell, of The Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh, had been granted a temporary injunction against the board of management of the school at which she works in Rathfarnham, Dublin, preventing Colaiste Eanna CBS from progressing disciplinary proceedings against her which could have resulted in her dismissal.

The hugely-popular episodes of the 2 Johnnies Podcast discussed a woman, referred to as “Nikki”, who came to be known as the “GAA Catfish”.

In her sworn affidavit submitted to the court, Ms Farrell denied she is the so-called “GAA Catfish” whose alleged behaviour was documented in the podcast episodes.

The music teacher said speculation online had claimed she was the “GAA Catfish” and the accusations became known among parents and the student body at the school in 2022.

She said she informed the principal the allegations were completely false.

She said in March she was shocked to receive a report into her conduct, and said it purported to be compiled under revised procedures for suspension and dismissal of teachers and principals.

She also denied a claim she said was in the report, that she had confirmed she is the person the podcast relates to, and stated that “at no time” did she accept this.

The board of management of Colaiste Eanna CBS was due to submit a replying affidavit, where it could set out its position on the dispute in open court.

On Wednesday, senior counsel for Ms Farrell, Conor Power, said the matter has been “fully resolved” and proceedings are to be struck out with an order made for Ms Farrell’s costs.

He told the court the school has agreed to withdraw the report which claimed Ms Farrell is the person referred to in the podcast.

A senior counsel representing the school said “that is correct” and confirmed the process is “at an end”.

Asked by judge Brian Cregan if his client had been wrongly identified, Mr Power told the court the disciplinary process had been stopped, which is what he and Ms Farrell had sought to achieve.

“I take it from that that the school has ceased the disciplinary process, that’s what I sought to achieve and that was what the plaintiff has achieved,” he said.

More: Everything We Know About the GAA Catfish.