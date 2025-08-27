A look at Taylor Swift’s vintage-inspired engagement ring designed by fiancé Travis Kelce and the rumoured cost

The internet went wild on Tuesday after Taylor Swift announced that she and Travis Kelce had gotten engaged.

But while the engagement itself has thrilled fans, it’s the ring — that has everyone talking.

Among a collection of sweet snaps from a photoshoot announcing the pair’s engagement, the superstar included a close-up image of the rock.

The ring appears to be a cushion-cut diamond engagement ring, and is a custom piece, designed by her fianceé, Travis, with New York jeweller Artifez Fine Jewellery.

According to British Vogue, the ring was cut with a brilliant-cut old mine diamond, which is rounded at the corners, and was bezel-set in yellow gold with filigree detail work on the side of the band.

An expert, Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewellery, told Page Six, of the ring: “Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity.”

“The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold, and the centre diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting.”

Benjamin revealed he estimated the price of the ring to be “$550,000,”

Another expert, Neil Dutta, Managing Director of jeweller Angelic Diamonds, shared: “This antique-inspired style is very on trend right now, and the choice of yellow gold gives the ring a warm, romantic feel that suits her perfectly.”

He added that his estimated price of the rock was $1.3 to $1.5 million.

However, George Khalife, often known as George the Jeweller, is a celebrity jewellery designer and has the highest estimated price of all.

According to him, the diamond might weigh closer to 20 carats and cost between $3.5 and $5 million.

“The ring seems to come with some serious history! Old mine diamonds are rare and hard to come by,” he shared.

“It means the diamond is naturally occurring, and hand-cut, using techniques that we rarely see anymore! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly.”

Fans took to social media to react to the gorgeous ring, with one saying: “it’s so quintessentially her.”

