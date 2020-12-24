Prince Charles and Camilla were joined by a host of famous faces

A-list stars come together with the Royal Family for special Christmas message

A host of A-list stars have come together with the Royal Family for a special Christmas message.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall led the special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, in a bid to raise awareness of the difficulties facing the film and theatre industries.

The royal couple were joined by Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Daniel Craig, Ncuti Gatwa, Joanna Lumley, Tom Hardy and Penelope Keith for the festive reading, who each recorded segments of the poem.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the Royal Family wrote: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall @clarencehouse, along with an ensemble cast of invited actors, have recorded a special reading of the festive poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“The poem was recorded in support of the Actors Benevolent Fund @abf1882, of which The Prince of Wales has been Patron for over 20 years taking over the role from Her Majesty The Queen in 2000.

“The charity supports actors and stage managers who are unable to work due to illness, injury or old age and those experiencing financial hardship particularly during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

“This year has been particularly difficult for those working in the industry and in April the charity launched an Emergency Grant Fund to support those in their profession who are experiencing financial hardship owing to the pandemic.

“Wishing you all a peaceful Christmas Eve 💫,” they added.