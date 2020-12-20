The star-studded show airs on RTÉ One at 6:30pm

A host of famous faces will appear on The Den’s Christmas special...

A host of famous faces will appear on The Den’s Christmas special this evening.

The popular programme returned to RTÉ last month, with beloved Irish stars Dustin the Turkey, Zig and Zag, and Ray D’Arcy keeping viewers entertained weekly.

As the latest series draws to a close, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan leads the star-studded lineup for the festive special.

Hollywood legend Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise, is set to make an appearance on the show.

Irish singer Mundy will also joining the lineup, while the RTÉ Concert Orchestra promise a very special and festive performance with Zig and Zag.

Although the song being performed has not yet been announced, it is highly anticipated the puppet duo will sing the recent reboot of their 1990 track ‘Christmas No. 1’.

The song was re-released to raise money for the Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland and Cancer Fund for Children.

RTÉ have promised more surprise special guests on The Den’s Christmas special, which airs this evening, Sunday December 20 at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.