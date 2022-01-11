A docuseries on Kanye West is coming to Netflix next month

A documentary on Kanye West is coming to Netflix next month.

The three-part series, called ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, will give fans the opportunity to “step inside the journey” of the GRAMMY award-winning rapper

The docuseries is 21 years in the making, and will tackle the Chicago native’s music and fashion career, his 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother Donda.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, shows Ye explaining a dispute he had with rapper Rhymefest, saying: “Me and Fest got into an argument. I feel like he disrespected me, he tried to say I wasn’t a genius yet.”

When asked, “Who are you to call yourself a genius?” Kanye looks at the camera and smiles.

The film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month, before it is released on Netflix on February 16.

Sundance’s synopsis of the docuseries reads: “Kanye West in three acts. The story beyond the iconic music, an intimate and empathetic chronicle featuring never-before-seen footage from 21 years in the life of a captivating figure.”

Kanye, who split from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian in February 2021, has been dating actress Julia Fox in recent weeks.

Check out the official trailer for his documentary below: