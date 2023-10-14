A complete timeline of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s This Morning drama

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been making headlines in recent months.

The spotlight initially landed on them as rumours swirled of a “feud” between them.

Within a matter of days, Phillip announced his immediate departure from This Morning after 21 years at the helm, and subsequently shocked the world by announcing he had lied about having an affair with a younger man, who worked on This Morning.

Five months later, Holly revealed her shock decision to quit the ITV morning show.

Take a look back through the full timeline of events below:

Phillip responds to rumours his friendship with Holly has “cooled”

In mid-May, Phillip responded to rumours that his friendship with Holly had “cooled” in recent months.

The popular presenters, who had co-hosted This Morning since 2009, had become close over the years – even holidaying with each other’s families.

Despite their longstanding friendship, The UK Sun reported that the TV personalities were “not as close as they once were”.

Amid reports of a strain in their relationship, This Morning fans also pointed out “tension” between the pair on-screen.

In a statement, Phillip said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

“The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us,” he added of his brother’s sex abuse trial. “My family went through a real ordeal.”

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

A source close to Holly later told The Daily Mail that she was “blindsided” by Phillip’s statement, and didn’t know about it until she saw it online.

Rumours swirl of a “feud” between Phillip and Holly

Rumours then began to swirl of a “feud” between Phillip and Holly.

According to a report published by The Mail on Sunday, Holly wanted to begin contract negotiations, and it was looking likely that Phillip would leave the show after its current season.

A source close to Holly told the publication: “Don’t be surprised if you never see them together again, apart from on camera. This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.”

“Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another’s families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard.”

Phillip announces his departure from This Morning with “immediate effect”

On May 20, Phillip announced his departure from This Morning with “immediate effect”.

In a statement shared to his Instagram story, the 61-year-old wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

“So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly releases statement on Phillip’s This Morning departure

Holly later released a short, but sweet statement on Phillip’s immediate departure from this morning.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Phillip admits to having an affair with a younger man

In a statement released to The Daily Mail on May 26, Phillip admitted to having an affair with a younger man, describing it as “unwise, but not illegal”.

The 61-year-old confessed that he lied about the relationship to ITV, his colleagues, his friends and his agents at YMU.

The TV personality also confessed to lying to The Mail on Sunday, which published the story earlier this month.

His statement read: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.”

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” Phillip continued. “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody “forced” me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.”

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship.”

“But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now,” Phillip continued.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

“I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me,” he stated.

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

“To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual and my deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion, and that this statement will enable them to do so. I ask the media now to respect their privacy. They have done nothing wrong, and I ask that their privacy should be respected.”

Phillip parts ways with ITV and YMU

Phillip’s affair admission led him to part ways with ITV and his agents of 35 years YMU.

Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.”

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.”

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITV said they were “deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield”.

They added: “The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.”

“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.”

“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”

Eamonn Holmes gives his two cents on Phillip’s revelation

After Phillip’s statement came to light, one Twitter user shared footage of Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford comforting Phillip on the episode of This Morning during which he came out as gay, branding Eamonn a “hypocrite” for being “outraged” by Phillip’s affair revelation.

In response, the Belfast native penned: “Ruth and I deceived and lied to. One day I will tell the story.”

“We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him.”

Eamonn also made a bombshell accusation via Twitter, which read: “Schofield has finally been caught out… But he’s not the only guilty party.”

“4 high members of ITV management knew what sort of man he was… and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.

ITV respond to claims they knew about Phillip’s affair

ITV later responded to claims they knew about Phillip’s affair in a statement, which read: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.”

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.”

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.”

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Holly releases statement on Phillip’s affair admission

On May 27, Holly finally broke her silence on Phillip’s affair admission.

In a statement shared to her Instagram story, the mum-of-three penned: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.”

“It’s been very hurtful to find out this was a lie. Holly x.”

Phillip responds to claims of a “toxic culture” behind the scenes of This Morning

On May 29, Phillip spoke out after former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh slammed the show in an explosive statement on social media.

In a statement shared to his Instagram story, the 61-year-old wrote: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

“This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.”

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

Eamonn Holmes makes bombshell claims in on-camera interview

In a bombshell interview with Dan Wootton on May 29, Eamonn alleged: “It’s a total cover up. Those in authority had to know, had to know, what was going on.”

“They thought they dodged a bullet with this which they do and they do constantly because with Schofield talking about those who speak out against him, namely me, Amanda Holden and you [Dan Wootton], you’ll be included in the toxicity that goes on… Dr Ranj [Singh] of course as well.”

“And you simply sit there and think ‘no mate, you’ve had it all your way for too long’.”

Addressing Phillip’s statement about a “toxic culture” behind the scenes of This Morning, Eamonn disputed: “I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity. But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

“Holy God,” the Belfast native added. “What planet does this man live on?”

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him,” Eamonn continued. “People would avoid him in the corridor – he didn’t look at anybody.”

“He didn’t know anybody’s name. Holly [Willoughby] doesn’t know people’s names either.”

Eamonn believes Holly should “follow closely out the door” of This Morning, and predicted she won’t make her scheduled return to show on Monday, June 5, saying: “I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch.”

ITV announce external review of how they handled Phillip’s affair

In a letter, seen by the PA news agency, ITV’s Dame Carolyn McCall instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts surrounding their handling of Phillip’s affair.

Dame Carolyn wrote: “You will have seen the significant media coverage concerning Phillip Schofield. As you would expect we take the matter extremely seriously and have reviewed our own records over the weekend,” Dame Carolyn continued.

“Given the ongoing rumours, we continued to ask questions of both parties, who both continued to deny the rumours, including as recently as this month. There has been a lot of inaccuracy in the reporting so I thought it would be useful to set out some facts.”

The letter was sent to Culture Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage and Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes.

Phillip breaks his silence for the first time since admitting to the affair

On June 1, Phillip broke his silence for the first time since admitting to the affair in an interview with The UK Sun.

During the interview, the 61-year-old explained that he worked with the man for a short period of time and they had become friends.

“Then one day something happened that just changed it. That is the moment I look back on, and regret so deeply.”

“It was in my dressing room in 2017, it was a consensual moment, it was mutual. It was not a love affair, it was not a relationship, we were not boyfriends; we were mates.”

“It wasn’t feelings (I was getting), it was more like mates: excitement,” Phillip continued. “I was really struggling with my sexuality at that time in the build up to what happened.”

“But over a period of time it happened maybe five or six times,” he said. “We just didn’t think anyone knew, there was no lying, we thought, stupidly, that nobody knew.”

“You look at yourself. I was unprofessional, one time, in a 41-year career. I know I did that. And there is no excuse. I won’t put forward an excuse. No one did anything wrong apart from me.”

Phillip also denied claims he “groomed” the man in question, after photos emerged of their first meeting when he was a teenager, saying: “I did not, I did not [groom him].”

“There are accusations of all sorts of things,” Phillip continued. “It never came across that way [an abuse of power] because we’d become mates. I don’t know about that.”

“But of course I understand that there will be a massive judgment, but bearing in mind, I have never exercised that anywhere else.”

“I assume somebody, somewhere, assumed something was going on, correctly, and didn’t say anything.”

“At the time I did not think about it possibly ruining my career. I really probably only thought about it when I saw the rumour mill, and saw it growing.”

“Then I saw the link with the drama school photo all those years before, and thought, ‘This looks shocking’.”

“But I didn’t lie to protect my career, he didn’t want his name in public. He wanted his own life.”

“The lies grew bigger and bigger and bigger. It was affecting both of us deeply. It got to the stage where it was out of control and for whatever cost, it had to stop.”

“I have massive guilt, and regret. I’ve made a mistake, I’ve had an affair at work.”

During the interview, Phillip apologised a number of time – including to his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, and his wife of 30 years Stephanie; however, he said his “greatest apology” was to the man.

“I think my greatest apology must go to him. It has brought the greatest misery into his totally innocent life, his totally innocent family, his totally innocent friends,” he said.

“It has brought the greatest grief to them. I haven’t spoken to him since this s**t show kicked off, but when this was all beginning to get out of control, I paid for his lawyers to independently work on his behalf.”

“I am deeply sorry and I apologise to him because I should have known better. I should have acted the way I have always acted. I should not have done it. I’m sorry. And I will forever be sorry. I will die sorry. I am so deeply mortified.”

Phillip also denied a number of shocking claims that have emerged since his affair came to light, including allegations the man received “hush money” or signed an NDA preventing him from speaking out.

The 61-year-old also shut down speculation he got him a job on This Morning.

He said: “I told him, ‘I think I can get you an interview but I can’t get you the job. If you get in and screw it up I can’t save you.”

“He got the job on his own ­merits and started working on the show.”

Holly addresses Phillip’s affair upon her return to This Morning

Holly addressed the Phillip scandal on her return to This Morning on June 5, giving an emotional speech after taking a two-week break from the ITV show.

Addressing viewers, she said: “Firstly, are you ok? I hope so. It’s very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. ”

“I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.”

“You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

“It’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is the desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

“I hope that as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength from each other.”

“And from the heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie, Dermot, Alison, Craig, and every single person who works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love,” Holly added.

Plot to kidnap and murder Holly is revealed

In October, a plot to kidnap and murder Holly was revealed.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard that the man accused of plotting to kidnap the This Morning presenter allegedly contacted a hitman in the US to kill her.

According to MailOnline, Gavin Plumb, 36, is a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow, Essex.

It was reported that Mr Plumb was found in possession of weapons – including chloroform, cable ties and a blindfold, and had contacted a hitman in the US to kill Holly.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address.

The police raid on October 4, came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Mr Plumb has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

Holly is said to have been informed shortly before she was due on air, leaving her “distraught”. Alison Hammond filled in for the TV personality at the eleventh hour alongside Josie Gibson.

Holly announces her shock departure from This Morning

On October 10, Holly announced her shock departure from This Morning.

In a statement, the popular presenter wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.'”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle address Holly’s exit live on This Morning

On October 11, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle addressed Holly’s exit live on This Morning.

Opening the show, Rochelle said: “Of course we want to start by sending our love, best wishes and respect to our Holly.”

Her co-host Craig continued: “Last night, Holly made what we know will have been a heartbreaking decision to leave This Morning after 14 years.”

Rochelle explained: “Holly loved her job here and was really looking forward to the future of the show, but recent events, especially in the past week, have been hard to deal with and she’s quite rightly putting her family first.”

Craig gushed: “On behalf of everyone here, in front and behind the camera, we just loved working with Holly and she made coming to work so much fun.”

“We’re all really, really sad and we’re really gonna miss her.”

Rochelle continued: “Holly said she’s incredibly proud of what she’s achieved on the show and so are we. She will forever be one of us.”

Finally, Craig concluded: “But, as Holly Willoughby knows only too well, the show must go on.”