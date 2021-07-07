A complete timeline of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s relationship

The couple are celebrating their two year anniversary today

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are celebrating their two-year anniversary today.

The beloved couple met on Love Island in 2019, and their relationship is still going strong.

Want to look back at the couple’s relationship up until their two-year milestone? Take a look at our relationship timeline below:

June 2019

Tommy and Molly both entered the Love Island villa as bombshells in series 5.

Tommy entered first alongside ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard, while Molly entered by herself.

Tommy met Molly for the first time in a hot tub, where they had their very first date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

After coupling up, their relationship was put to the ultimate test when Molly-Mae and the other girls were sent to Casa Amor.

In a fan favorite moment, the couple finally reunited after spending days apart, and Molly-Mae broke down in tears when she discovered Tommy had remained loyal to her.

With the help of Molly-Mae’s beloved teddy Ellie-Belly, Tommy asked the blonde beauty to be his girlfriend.

Tommy penned a note which he signed off from Ellie-Belly and after a completely shocked Molly-Mae read the note, he popped the girlfriend question.

She of course said yes, and soon after the pair dropped the ‘L-bomb’ and said “I love you” to each other.

July 2019

The couple made it to the final of the series, and had their final date in the villa in a stunning ballroom.

Ad

Molly-Mae emotionally thanked the boxer for making her time in the villa so special, as Tommy assured her of how much he loved her.

The pair came in second place on the show, with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea winning the series.

September 2019

In September of 2019, Molly and Tommy moved into an apartment together in Manchester.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, Tommy said: “We’re both doing marvelous things. We’re both really happy.”

Ad

“We’ve bought an apartment in Manchester and we’re going to move in together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

December 2019

In December of 2019, Molly-Mae posted a sweet picture supporting her boxer boyfriend in his first fight since leaving the villa in July.

In the fight, broadcast by BT sport, the supportive girlfriend can be seen ringside cheering the boxer on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)





January 2020

The stars jetted off to the Maldives for a New Year’s holiday in early 2020.

Ad

The couple rang in the New Year on the trip, and Molly-Mae vlogged the getaway in two parts on her YouTube channel.

The influncer shared a sweet holiday snap to ring in the new year, captioned: “2019 you changed my life. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

February 2020

The couple spent their first Valentine’s Day together in style, with Tommy spoiling his girlfriend with a hotel stay.

Ad

The loving boyfriend decked out the room with balloons, flowers and rose petals spelling “I ❤️ You.”

May 2020

The big gestures continued as the pair both celebrated their 21st birthdays.

Tommy turned 21 at the start of May, and his girlfriend pulled out all the stops for the occasion.

Molly-Mae decked out the downstairs of their apartment with balloons, presents and a personalised birthday cake.

Ad

At the end of May, it was Tommy’s turn to do the spoiling as his “Wifey” celebrated her 21st birthday.

Their apartment was again decorated with balloons and presents.

Tommy went above and beyond for the special day gifting Molly-Mae a Pomeranian puppy – who they named Mr Chai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

June 2020

In June 2020, tragedy struck for the couple as they announced their puppy Chai had passed away.

Ad

In a heartbreaking YouTube video, they detailed how they had rushed their pooch to the vet after he fell suddenly ill.

Sadly, the puppy later died due to undetected conditions he had been born with.

Later in the month, Molly-Mae announced in a life update YouTube video that the couple had moved to a new apartment outside of Manchester city.

July 2020

July 7, 2020 was a big month for the lovers, as they celebrated their one year anniversary.

They celebrated the occasion over champagne and dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

February 2021

The couple’s apartment became a romantic scene again on February 14, 2021 as they celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together.

Molly and Tommy enjoyed a Valentine’s Day movie night in their living room that Tommy kitted out with candles, snacks and of course, roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

May 2021

The loved-up pair both celebrated their 22nd birthdays in May this year.

They shared touching ‘Happy Birthday’ messages to each other on social media, with Tommy calling Molly: “the girl who has my heart forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

July 2021

That brings us right up to the couple’s two year anniversary on July 7th 2021. Happy Anniversary you two!