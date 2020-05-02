A Complete Timeline Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Relationship

Their relationship has had plenty of ups and downs

It’s fair to say that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had a pretty turbulent romance.

The pair were first linked in 2015, and went from being our favourite Hollywood couple – to having a messy on again/off again relationship.

After a rocky few years of romance, the couple are now expecting their first child together, so we decided to take a look back at their relationship from the very beginning.

November 2015

Zayn had just called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards (via text!), and Gigi was newly single following her four month relationship with Joe Jonas.

At a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party, Zayn recognised Gigi and just went up to her and asked her out.

Soon after, they went a date to a restaurant called Gemma in NYC.

Just a few weeks later, the public caught onto their romance, after they were spotted leaving Justin Bieber’s AMAs after party holding hands.

At the time, a source told UsWeekly that they were “getting cosy” but weren’t “boyfriend and girlfriend yet”.

A few days later, Zayn posted the above photo, wearing glasses that Gigi had previously been photographed in – sending fans into meltdown.

December 2015

One month after they first sparked romance rumours, Zayn and Gigi made their relationship Instagram official.

The pair confirmed their romance by uploading an adorable black and white Polaroid picture on Instagram.

January 2016

Zayn drove fans wild in January 2016 when the former 1D star released his debut solo single Pillowtalk.

In the video, the Bradford native put on a steamy display with Gigi, confirming their relationship was getting serious.

The same month, Gigi was also spotted wearing a “Z” necklace on her way to Paris Fashion Week.

April 2016

April 2016 marked Zayn and Gigi’s first photoshoot together.

The happy couple posed for Vogue magazine in Italy, and posted the sweet snaps online.

They also released a behind the scenes video of the shoot, giving fans an insight into their romance.

May 2016

Zayn and Gigi made their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in 2016.

The couple turned heads by wearing complimentary robotic outfits for the Manus x Machina theme, and they packed on the PDA as photographers snapped photos of them.

This was definitely a moment to remember!

June 2016

A few breakup rumours started circulating in the summer of 2016, but they were quickly squashed by Gigi’s interview with Elle magazine.

Gigi also confirmed their romance was strong by posting a picture of the two kissing on Instagram, much to their fans relief.

February 2017

Gigi had to kill more break-up rumours during this month.

The model celebrated Zayn for Valentine’s Day with this adorable picture, confirming the couple were still going strong.

March 2017

Gigi photographed Zayn for the Spring 2017 Versus Versace campaign.

The fashion label posted a Twitter video in which Gigi asks Zayn, “When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?” to which Malik smiles replies, “You.”

September 2017

In September 2017, Gigi’s family publicly gave Zayn their stamp of approval.

The model’s mum Yolanda took to Instagram to share a romantic photo of the couple hugging, and wrote: “Summer Loving……. #Family.”

October 2017

The couple decided to wear matching costumes for Halloween this year.

They dressed up in coordinating Spider Man outfits, and took cute photos to plaster on social media.

January 2018

Over two years after they started their relationship, Gigi posted a touching tribute to Zayn to mark his birthday in January 2018.

She wrote: “Love this man more than I could ever put into words [and] am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday. Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – Happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life!! I’m proud to be by your side x.”

Fans were also quick to notice that Zayn had an image of Gigi’s eyes tattooed on his chest, in a video she posted of him on her feed.

March 2018

Zayn and Gigi officially split in March 2018, and posted individual break-up statements on Twitter.

Zayn wrote: “Gigi and I had an incredible meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.

“I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Meanwhile Gigi wrote: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general.”

She continued: “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared.”

“I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG”

Zayn then deleted every single photo off his Instagram feed.

April 2018

Just weeks after they announced their break up, Zayn and Gigi were spotted kissing in New York.

But fans were unsure about whether they were actually back together, as Zayn released a new music video at the time, and in the video he gets very close to another woman.

Gigi also threw a party for her 23rd birthday this month, which was attended by major models and celebrities, but Zayn was nowhere to be seen.

June 2018

In June 2018, Gigi and Zayn basically confirmed they were back together by featuring on each other’s Instagram Stories.

The couple dated happily until the end of 2018, when they broke up for the second time.

January 2019

Zayn and Gigi’s split hit headlines in January 2019, and at the time, a source told E! News that they needed to spend time apart.

“They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other,” the insider said.

“They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly said the split was caused by a mix of Gigi isolating herself from friends when Zayn is around, and Zayn needing to overcome issues Gigi couldn’t help him with.

August 2019

Gigi appeared to have moved on from Zayn in August 2019

The star started dating Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette, and things were looking pretty good for the pair.

October 2019

Gigi’s romance with Tyler Cameron didn’t last long.

In October 2019, a source told Us Weekly that Tyler was single and that the couple “are no longer together.”

December 2019

Just two months after her fling with Tyler Cameron came to an end, Gigi reunited with Zayn just before Christmas of 2019.

At the time, a source told E! News: “Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December.”

“Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed.”

“Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

February 2020

In February of this year, Gigi finally confirmed their reunion as she posted a picture of Zayn on her disposable camera Instagram account on Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “HEY VALENTINE, Z on the farm, Dec 2019.”

April 2020

Just days after Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and her family on their farm in Pennsylvania, TMZ broke some exciting news.

The celebrity news outlet reported that Gigi is five months pregnant, and expecting a baby girl with Zayn.

Gigi later confirmed the news during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and said they’re both very excited about their upcoming arrival.