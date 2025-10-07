Tax on Vapes, College Fees & More: Our Full Breakdown of the Budget 2026

The Irish Budget for 2026 has been announced, and we have broken down the most important changes for you.

After much speculation, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers revealed the coalition government’s first budget.

Budget 2026 will deliver an overall package worth €9.4 billion, comprising €8.1 billion for spending measures and €1.3 billion for tax cuts.

The tax package was reduced by €200 million to facilitate additional spending “in targeted supports for the most vulnerable, while maintaining an unchanged total budgetary package”.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes announced:

Taxation

A reduced 9% VAT rate for restaurants will finally take effect from July 2026 to support employment in the hospitality sector – but not for hotels.

The measure will come into effect from 1st of July next year, and will cost €232 million for 2026 and €681 million in a full year.

However, the government has confirmed that there will be no changes to personal income tax.

The 2% rate band for USC will rise by €1,318 to €28,700, but there will be no overall personal taxation changes

Other VAT measures include:

A 9% VAT rate on new apartments (€250 million)

An extension of the reduced VAT rate on household electricity and gas bills (€254 million)

Welfare

Elsewhere, core weekly welfare payments will rise by €10.

The once-off lump-sum payments are unlikely to return, but the Christmas double social welfare payment has been confirmed.

Plans for a second-tier child benefit for families most in need have been postponed.

Other welfare measures include:

Child benefit up €8 (under 12) and €16 (over 12)

Back-to-school allowances extended to children aged 2–3

Fuel allowance eligibility widened to include working family payment recipients

Working family payment thresholds up €60

Carer’s allowance income disregard rising by €375 to €1,000 (single) and €2,000 (couples)

The Domiciliary Care Allowance will go up by €20 to €380 per month

The back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance will be extended to two and three-year-olds

The Weekly Fuel Allowance payment is going up by €5 to €38, while fuel allowance eligibility is being extended to all households receiving the Working Family Payment.

Cost of Living

The reduced VAT rate on energy bills is due to expire at the end of October, but now this will be extended, helping ease financial pressure on households.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage will increase (a of the 1st of January 2026) by 65c to €14.15 per hour.

The price of a packet of 20 cigarettes is increasing by 50c, with an increase in all other tobacco prices.

There is no increase in the excise duty on alcohol, and for the first time, there will be a tax on vapes, coming in this November.

Housing and Rent

The Help-to-Buy scheme for first-time buyers will continue. The €1,000 renters’ tax credit will also be extended through 2026.

Additional housing-related tax measures include:

Reduced corporation tax for builders of cost-rental apartments

Continuation of the reduced VAT rate on new apartment sales

Mortgage interest tax relief will continue for two years, but taper down in 2026 — €1,250 in 2025, and €625 in 2026.

Introduction of Derelict Property Tax, which will be implemented and collected by Revenue.

€200 million of additional external funding for Home Building Finance Ireland, which provides finance to homebuilders across the country.



Childcare and Disabilities

Over €3.8 billion is being allocated to the Department of Children, Disability and Equality next year for disability services.

This will be used for more staff, more residential places, more adult day places and make some contribution towards assessments.

The budget will also fund thousands of additional childcare places, extend the “Building Blocks” scheme for creche expansion, and increase support for State-led childcare facilities.

The early years sector is to be allocated an additional €125 million next year, bringing the total funding to €1.5 billion.

Education

After lengthy negotiations, the education budget is set to include:

A new DEIS+ programme for schools in areas of highest disadvantage

860 new special education teachers and 1,717 new SNAs

A new Education Therapy Service providing support directly in special schools

Increased school funding for both primary and post-primary levels from €224 to €274 for primary and special schools, and from €386 to €406 for post-primary schools.

Third-Level Education

Budget 2026 will introduce a permanent €500 reduction in the €3,000 annual student contribution fee — the first permanent cut in decades.

Other measures include:

Raising the income threshold for SUSI grants to €120,000, potentially benefiting 20,000 more students

Increased investment in apprenticeships

Transport

Public transport fares will remain 20% lower next year, maintaining the across-the-board fare cut introduced previously.

Next year’s funding will go towards the continued rollout of the Bus Connects and DART+ programmes in Dublin, as well as the first phase of a commuter rail programme to expand capacity in the Cork area.

Meanwhile, over 2 billion euros is being allocated for the MetroLink project.

Justice

Funding will provide for:

1,000 new Gardaí in 2026

Body cameras, victim support, and youth diversion initiatives

Expanded domestic violence programmes

Additional resources to speed up immigration processing

Arts, Sport and Communication

The Basic Income for Artists scheme will become permanent, following a successful pilot. Around 2,000 applications are expected initially, with gradual expansion.

Additional allocations include:

€10 million for sport

€15 million for An Post

€33 million for the National Broadband Plan

Expansion of the Film Tax Credit to offer a 40% reduction for VFX expenditures of at least €1 million.

The Digital Games Tax Credit has been extended for six years, ending in December 2031.

Health

The health budget will total €27.4 billion, and will deliver 220 more hospital beds, at least 280 community beds and 500 more nursing home places.

In addition, the funding will result in “enhanced” community and primary care services, more staffing for mental health services, and an extra 1.7 million Home Support Hours.

While part of this will maintain existing services, funding will also target:

Regional equity of access

Shorter waiting times

Public health initiatives

Mental health services

Productivity improvements across the system

Climate and Energy

The budget includes €558 million for SEAI residential and community energy upgrades, including solar PV grants — an €89 million increase on last year.

Carbon tax increases will proceed as scheduled – A tax of €71 per tonne of CO2 emitted will be applied to auto fuels, effective from tomorrow.

The government is also extending the €5,000 VRT relief for electric vehicles for one more year. This will expire on 31 December 2026.