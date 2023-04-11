A brand new dating show set to rival Love Island is in the works

A brand new dating show set to rival Love Island is reportedly in the works.

According to The UK Sun, the E4 show will see a group of singletons move into a loft together this summer and go on a series of dates.

The series is called ‘Finding the Ones’, and filming for the pilot episode will take place over two days next month.

It is understood that the new series will air after the summer series of Love Island wraps up.

It comes amid reports an All Stars series of Love Island is in the works, with stars such as Maura Higgins and Kem Cetinay been linked to the line-up.

A source told The UK Sun: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.”

“This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.”

The insider continued: “The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around.”

“Women like Maura, Sophie [Piper] and India [Reynolds] would be top of ITV’s wish list, while male stars including former 2017 series winner Kem Cetinay and fan favourite Scott Thomas, who was in the show in 2016, are also on the wish list.”