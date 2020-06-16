5SOS star Michael Clifford denies allegations he ‘inappropriately touched’ underage fans on tour

5 Seconds of Summer star Michael Clifford has denied allegations he ‘inappropriately touched’ underage fans while on tour.

On June 13, a Twitter user alleged that Michael followed her into a bathroom and began touching her “chest, arms and sides” at Tinley Park, Illinois back in 2013.

At the time, 5SOS were on tour with One Direction as part of their Take Me Home tour.

The woman, who claimed she was 14 at the time, wrote: “Michael Clifford… slid into the audience – probably most would assume to enjoy the concert – and violated my safety and privacy.”

Another Twitter user then alleged that the “same” thing happened to her, and claimed that Michael reached up her skirt and said “disgusting things” in her ear.

She also claimed she was 14 years old at the time, and said “many” people saw what happened.

Responding to both allegations on Twitter, Michael said they are “beyond untrue”.

The guitarist tweeted: “I am heartbroken to read these things that are being said – they are just BEYOND untrue. I was never allowed in the crowd I only ever watched at front of house – and I would’ve never EVER done that. I would NEVER do anything like that.”

holy shit. i am heartbroken to read these things that are being said – they are just BEYOND untrue. i was never allowed in the crowd i only ever watched at front of house – and i would’ve never EVER done that. i wouldf NEVER do anything like that. i’m so fucking upset — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 15, 2020

In another tweet, Michael shared an old video of him and his bandmates being mobbed by fans, and wrote: “This is what life was like in 2013. Please understand it would’ve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show I just played at!”

“I’m not trying to be defensive I promise this is just so completely false,” he added.

this is what life was like in 2013 – please understand it wouldve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show i just played at! im not trying to be defensive i promise this is just so completely falsehttps://t.co/7BfTBjiZLK — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 15, 2020

Adam Wilkinson, who previously managed 5SOS, also jumped to Michael’s defence by tweeting: “I can confirm at all times that the band were never allowed into the crowd and were always escorted to front of house by security and/or management including myself.”

After Michael categorically denied both allegations, the girl who said Michael reached up her skirt retracted her claims.

In a tweet posted on June 16, she said the man who touched her was not Michael Clifford, and that the actual offender “is dead”.