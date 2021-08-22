5 Most Dramatic Moments From This Year’s Love Island

It’s been a summer of style, romance and LOTS of drama thanks to this year’s Love Island.

The final of the hit dating show takes place on Monday, August 23, where one couple will be crowned the winners.

Ahead of the final, we have rounded up five of the most dramatic moments from this season so far.

From Faye Winter’s explosive fight with Teddy, to Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish’s sudden departure from the villa, these stand-out scenes left us shook to the core.

Take a look:

The ‘fake girls’ row

Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter got into an explosive argument with Hugo Hammond after he revealed in a challenge that he wasn’t attracted to “fake girls”.

After releasing he had upset the girls, Hugo burst into tears, and said: “I didn’t mean anything malicious did I?”

A furious Sharon said: “I don’t give a f**k if he’s crying. He needs to get f**king educated why girls get work done.”

Speaking to Hugo about why she was upset, Sharon explained: “You’re now coming across as fake as s**t, because you’re now saying you don’t like fake and you’ve grafted the two girls who look fake.”

Hugo stands up for Chloe

Toby Aromolaran’s head was turned by new girl Abigail Rawlings when she entered the Love Island villa, and he decided to ditch his previous love interest Chloe Burrows for her in a dramatic recoupling.

Hugo Hammond then stood up for Chloe in front of his fellow Islanders, saying: “If I’m being completely honest, she doesn’t doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past 24 hours.”

“I firmly believe that a lot of this ‘test’ stuff is complete b******t. You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen. Stranger things have happened.”

His dramatic speech left Toby fuming, saying to Jake Cornish: “What the f*** was that? Would I do that to him?”

Liam’s Casa Amor antics

Liam Reardon and Millie Court were one of the most popular couples of this season early on, but Casa Amor threatened to break-up their relationship.

Liam’s head was turned by Lillie Haynes, who he kissed and shared a bed with, while Millie stayed loyal to her Welsh beau in the main villa.

Viewers were gobsmacked when Liam returned from Casa Amor alone to reunite with Millie, who’s happiness was short-lived after she found out what really happened while he was away.

In a shock twist, Lillie came back to the main villa, where she told Irish host Laura Whitmore that she was surprised Liam didn’t choose to recouple with her.

Later, she met Millie for a one-on-one chat away from the villa, and told her exactly what Liam had been up to.

Heartbroken, Millie ended things with Liam, admitting she could no longer trust him.

But after weeks of grafting, Liam won Millie back, and the couple are now stronger than ever.

Faye erupts at Teddy

The Mad Movies challenge caused one of the biggest fights of the season between Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

Faye called her beau a “liar” and a “two-faced p****” after watching a video of him telling Casa Amor contestant Clarisse Juliette that he found her “sexually attractive”.

Teddy defended himself by insisting nothing happened between him and Clarisse in the second villa – as he slept outside the whole time he was there. Ad Eventually, the pair went for a one-on-one chat but Faye quickly ended their romance as soon as they sat down, before storming off and telling Teddy to “f*** off”. The pair have since rekindled their romance, but outraged viewers reported the dramatic scenes to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom – who received a whopping 24,763 complaints over Faye’s outburst.

Liberty and Jake quit the show

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole coupled up on day one of the show, but in recent weeks their relationship became rocky.

Earlier this week, Liberty pulled Jake for a chat, telling him: “I feel like I’ve got to be true to myself, and there’s been a change in energy. I feel like I can’t do nothing or say nothing right. It’s not all about you.”

“I don’t want to continue and feeling like I’ve got to change. You’ve got to love me for who I am or I’m not the girl for you. I’m happy to do that, because if I’m not the girl for you then I hope you find someone different who wears blazer dresses. I just love you for you, and exactly who you are.”

“I don’t feel right in my gut, or myself. I just feel like you’re not into it.”

Jake replied: “I feel like I can’t battle my corner. You see things differently to how I see things. If it’s the case that we’re not right for each other, that’s the case.”

He then asked: “Are we saying we’ll go our separate ways, then? Maybe it’s best for us to go our separate ways then.”

After agreeing to split, the couple went on one last date, where they decided to leave the villa together.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.